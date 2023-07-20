Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.95. 3,081,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.22 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

