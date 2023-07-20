Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.83.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $482.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $483.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

