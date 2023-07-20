Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.50

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 3547004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $253,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,090 shares in the company, valued at $190,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,388 shares of company stock worth $877,022. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

