RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading 0.3% Higher

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 204,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 30,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

Get RiverFront Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 158.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 761.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 109,123 shares during the period.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.