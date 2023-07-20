Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBBN. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. 2,034,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

Insider Activity at Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $186.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,103.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 10,039,284 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,678,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 100,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 80,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,040,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 1,259,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 280,524 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

