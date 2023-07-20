Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.13-$2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 412,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after buying an additional 591,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,483,000 after buying an additional 579,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,319,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

