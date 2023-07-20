Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Redfin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Redfin Trading Down 6.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 289.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $3,832,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $5,776,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Redfin by 59.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. Redfin has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. Analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.