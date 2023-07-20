Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.59

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $8.33. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 54,508 shares traded.

Redeia Corporación Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

Redeia Corporación Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.279 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Redeia Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.

