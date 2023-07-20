Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Sells $340,750.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $340,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 830,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,529.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $248,250.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 25,104,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.