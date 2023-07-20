RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Sells $270,155.01 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 13,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $270,155.01. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,736,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,747,344.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RCM Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 26,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,414. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 53.53%. Equities research analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCMT. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.