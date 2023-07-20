Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RYN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. 341,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rayonier has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.47.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,003,000 after purchasing an additional 322,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,283,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,998,000 after purchasing an additional 312,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

