Raymond James Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $27.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

COLB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

