Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.82

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and traded as low as $20.75. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 5,755 shares trading hands.

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 215.59% and a net margin of 13.17%.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

About Rand Worldwide

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.