Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Down 7.7%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 88,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 128,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 7.0 %

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ramaco Resources stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.21% of Ramaco Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

