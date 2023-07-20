QUASA (QUA) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $173.19 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151118 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $173.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

