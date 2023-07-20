Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Cut by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,627 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.9% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.