Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Cut by Analyst

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $22.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $285.07 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $289.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.71.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

