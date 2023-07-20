Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.42. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $29.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.38 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

AMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

NYSE AMP opened at $352.47 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $357.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $254,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

