Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Issued By B. Riley

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

NAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NAT opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $787.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 543,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,792,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 57,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,971,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

