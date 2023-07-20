Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issued By Zacks Research

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterDigital in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IDCC. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.6 %

IDCC opened at $96.08 on Thursday. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $98.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.03.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $416,146.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,438.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Articles

