Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Issued By KeyCorp

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $226.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.66.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $185.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after buying an additional 591,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

