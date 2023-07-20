Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Trinity Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

