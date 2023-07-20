Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Increased by Analyst

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.24.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

PPG stock opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.21 and a 200 day moving average of $135.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.