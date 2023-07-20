Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Ensign Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for The Ensign Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Shares of ENSG opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in The Ensign Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,427 shares of company stock worth $6,758,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

