Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Decreased by Analyst

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$46.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.66 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 9.90%.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 1.6 %

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

TSE:SVM opened at C$4.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.45. The company has a market cap of C$750.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.75. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.74 and a twelve month high of C$5.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

