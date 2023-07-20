Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Boosted by Zacks Research

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $93.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,811 shares of company stock valued at $500,723 and sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

