PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.76 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.43). 42,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 24,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.42).
PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.10. The company has a market cap of £2.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.40.
PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Company Profile
PV Crystalox Solar PLC produces and supplies multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. It serves solar cell producers in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L)
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.