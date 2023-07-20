Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

PMO stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 12,702 shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,506.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 12,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,951.01. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,951.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,246 shares of company stock worth $206,652. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

