Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
PMO stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.
In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 12,702 shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,506.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 12,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,951.01. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,951.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,246 shares of company stock worth $206,652. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
