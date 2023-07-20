Pundi X (New) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001440 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $110.99 million and approximately $64.64 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.45186279 USD and is up 12.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $135,685,101.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

