Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,413. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

