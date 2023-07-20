ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.09

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.09 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 1191054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 226.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 782,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 543,184 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 466,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $17,923,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 876.7% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 305,504 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.