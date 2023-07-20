Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.56-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Prologis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.56-5.60 EPS.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.03. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.