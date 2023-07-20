Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.56-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Prologis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.56-5.60 EPS.
NYSE PLD opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.03. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.60.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
