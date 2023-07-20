Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.56-5.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.56-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.85 on Thursday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

