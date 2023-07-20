Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.56-5.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.56-$5.60 EPS.

Prologis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $96,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

