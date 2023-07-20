Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.56-5.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.56-$5.60 EPS.
Prologis Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
