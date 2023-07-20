PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.28-$7.48 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.72. 2,250,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.63. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

