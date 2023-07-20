Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pool updated its FY23 guidance to $13.14-14.14 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$14.00 EPS.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.65. The company had a trading volume of 948,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.07.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.20.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pool by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,696,000 after buying an additional 187,447 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,395,000 after buying an additional 162,319 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 499,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,992,000 after purchasing an additional 97,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

