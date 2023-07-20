Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Plug Power by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Plug Power by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 323,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.