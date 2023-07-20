Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie Sells 70,150 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,263,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,103 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,275.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 5,269.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,076,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 367,473 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

