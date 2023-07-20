Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plexus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

PLXS stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 42.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

