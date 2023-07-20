Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.35 million for the quarter.

