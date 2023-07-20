Piper Sandler Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $440.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.60.

NFLX opened at $477.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.57 and its 200 day moving average is $358.78. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $200.10 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

