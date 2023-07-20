Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNW. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 244,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 87,276 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 238,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 59,092 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 53,007 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $420,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 33,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,153. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

