PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $207.58. 361,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,319. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

