Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

