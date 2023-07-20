PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 287,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,388 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.