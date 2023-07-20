PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $1,159,800.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,159,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,701.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $929,400.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 3.6 %

PFSI stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $81.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.49.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

