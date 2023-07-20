PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Neutral

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

PDC Energy stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $177,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at $34,861,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $853,294 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

