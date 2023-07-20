Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $554.29 million and $14.92 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 556,552,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

