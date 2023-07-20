Pax Dollar Market Cap Tops $559.25 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $559.25 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 561,714,310 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

