Parnassus Investments LLC Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.67.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $574.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $503.84 and its 200-day moving average is $474.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

